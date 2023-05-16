Rep Lauren Boebert files for divorce from her husband

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican firebrand Rep Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband, she announced on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband,” the Colorado congresswoman said in a statement obtained by The Independent. “I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

Ms Boebert and her husband, Jayson, have been married since 2007. They live in Silt, Colorado, with their four sons and operated a restaurant in nearby Rifle until last summer, when the business’s lease was not renewed.

A staunch conservative and outspoken Christian, Ms Boebert announced in March that her 17-year-old son and his girlfriend were expecting a baby, making her a grandmother at 36.

The MAGA supporter re-won her seat in November after the race between the mother-of-four and Aspen Democrat Adam Frisch became so close that it forced a recount. Mr Frisch has launched a second campaign to unseat her.