Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene faced a wave of mockery after saying that she supports Tucker Carlson following his ouster at Fox News.

The news of Mr Carlson’s abrupt firing broke on Monday. He was reportedly let go following a direct order from media mogul Rupert Murdoch, according to the LA Times.

A large number of Mr Carlson’s private communications were revealed during the discovery process of the defamation lawsuit against the network by Dominion Voting Systems. The lawsuit resulted from a Fox News airing a litany of false claims baselessly alleging that the voting machine company helped Joe Biden win the 2020 election by flipping votes. The lawsuit ultimately never went to trial and the network had to pay the voting machine company $787.5m in a settlement.

“I stand with @TuckerCarlson. Wherever he goes,” Ms Greene tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Her remarks were immediately met with commentary from critics.

“Does this mean you won’t appear on Fox anymore?” writer Molly Jong-Fast asked.

Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project asked if she was going to join Mr Carlson in “Hell?”

“I mean I don’t dig the guy, but he’s already had a bad day,” screenwriter Brian Lynch wrote.

“You stand with the guy who said privately, via text, that he hates Dump with a passion?” Suzanne McCain asked.

“Away? Does that mean you’re going away???” one Twitter user added.

“Hell? I’ll help you pack. Moscow? I’ll help you pack for there, too!” one Twitter user said.

In his private messages following the 2020 election, Mr Carlson called former President Donald Trump a “demonic force” and a “destroyer”. He also said he hated Mr Trump “passionately”.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” he said. “I truly can’t wait.”

Mr Carlson, 57, started to host his show at 7pm in November 2016, moving to 9pm after Megyn Kelly left the network in January of the following year. He moved to 8pm when host Bill O’Reilly left Fox News after facing sexual harassment allegations.

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert also shared her support for Mr Carlson, tweeting: “Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow! Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can’t wait to see what’s next!”