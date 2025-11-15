Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump labels former ally a ‘disgrace’ as rift deepens over Epstein files

Rhian Lubin in New York
Trump hits out at Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Something happened to her'
  • President Donald Trump has escalated his feud with former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, labelling her a "traitor" for her continued efforts to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • Greene accused the White House of a "huge miscalculation" in dismissing the Epstein saga as a "Democrat hoax."
  • Trump has since attacked Greene on Truth Social, calling her a "disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY" and a "fake politician" who betrayed the party.
  • Greene has expressed concerns for her safety due to Trump's "aggression" and claiming his attacks were designed to scare other Republicans.
  • The congresswoman, once a loyal supporter of the president, has recently clashed with him over issues including foreign policy, affordability, and H-1B visas.
