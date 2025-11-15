Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has escalated his feud with MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, blasting her as a “traitor” for continuing to push for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Georgia representative has refused to back down over the matter and accused the White House of making a “huge miscalculation” in brushing off the saga as a “Democrat hoax.”

Trump tore into Greene late Friday and continued his attacks on his former ally on Truth Social Saturday morning.

“Marjorie “Traitor” Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!” the president fumed.

He earlier accused Greene of “betraying” the Republican party.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has escalated his feud with MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, blasting her as a ‘traitor’ ( Getty Images )

“Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was,” he said. “Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Shortly before Trump’s latest outburst, Greene said that she believed “in the American people more than I believe in any leader.”

“I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are,” Greene said in a post on X Saturday morning.

“There needs to be a new way forward. The toxic political industrial complex thrives on ripping us all apart but never delivers anything good for the American people, whom I love.”

open image in gallery Greene had been one of Trump’s most loyal supporters but has rebelled against him on Epstein, healthcare and affordability issues ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

Greene said the Epstein files sent Trump “over the edge” Friday as the pair traded blows publicly on social media.

The president said he was no longer taking Greene’s calls, which she claimed was a lie.

“President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today,” she said, sharing screenshots of texts she apparently sent Trump about the Epstein files.

“Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.”

“And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files,” she continued. “It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level.”

Once one of Trump’s most loyal supporters, Greene has rebelled against Trump in recent months over his administration’s emphasis on foreign trips and diplomacy, and not enough focus on persistent affordability issues.

The congresswoman has also taken aim at fellow Republicans for allowing Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire, a major sticking point in the recent government shutdown negotiations.