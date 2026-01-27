GB News presenter Matt Goodwin named as Reform’s Gorton and Denton by-election candidate
- Reform UK has announced GB News presenter Matt Goodwin as its candidate for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
- Goodwin, who previously ate his own book on live television after an incorrect election prediction, described the by-election as a 'referendum on Keir Starmer'.
- The by-election, expected on 26 February, was triggered by the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne due to health reasons.
- Nigel Farage suggested Reform UK's prospects improved after Labour's National Executive Committee blocked Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing, a decision that has caused internal party dissent.
- Reform UK's early campaigning has drawn criticism, with chief whip Lee Anderson accused of posting pictures from outside the constituency boundaries.