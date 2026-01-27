Matt Goodwin unveiled as Reform UK candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Nigel Farage has claimed Reform’s chances are ‘considerably better’ after Labour blocked Andy Burnham from standing
Reform UK has unveiled Matt Goodwin as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Gorton and Denton, as political parties begin preparations for the highly-anticipated contest.
The party’s announcement comes one day after Nigel Farage claimed his party’s chances are “considerably better” as a result of Labour’s decision to block Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing for the north-west seat.
Speaking at a party press conference in the constituency, Mr Goodwin said: “This by-election is a referendum on Keir Starmer.
“It’s a chance for the hardworking law abiding tax paying people from this seat to have their say on Keir Starmer and to make political history.”
The election is expected to take place on February 26, after former MP Andrew Gwynne stood down for health reasons last week.
The right-wing activist sparked criticism when he was made the the honorary president of the Students4Reform organisation last year after he was accused of suggesting people from minority ethnic backgrounds are not necessarily British even if they were born in the UK.
In 2017, the politics professor ate his own book live on Sky News after he wrongly predicted Labour would not poll as high as 38 per cent under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks