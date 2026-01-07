Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Convicted murderer who absconded from prison arrested following lengthy manhunt

Matthew Armstrong
Matthew Armstrong (Avon and Somerset Police)
  • Convicted murderer Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne, who absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on New Year's Day, have both been arrested.
  • Armstrong, 35, was apprehended by Warwickshire Police near Henley-in-Arden train station just before midday on Wednesday, following a public report.
  • Washbourne, 40, was arrested in Bristol city centre at approximately 1.30am on Wednesday, and was taken to hospital for pre-existing injuries before being taken into custody.
  • Armstrong is also suspected of robbery in connection with an incident in a village near Leyhill on 31 December, the night before he absconded.
  • A third man, Aaron Thomas, 39, was arrested on 3 January and subsequently charged with escaping lawful custody, appearing in court on 5 January.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in