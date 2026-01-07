Convicted murderer who absconded from prison arrested following lengthy manhunt
- Convicted murderer Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne, who absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on New Year's Day, have both been arrested.
- Armstrong, 35, was apprehended by Warwickshire Police near Henley-in-Arden train station just before midday on Wednesday, following a public report.
- Washbourne, 40, was arrested in Bristol city centre at approximately 1.30am on Wednesday, and was taken to hospital for pre-existing injuries before being taken into custody.
- Armstrong is also suspected of robbery in connection with an incident in a village near Leyhill on 31 December, the night before he absconded.
- A third man, Aaron Thomas, 39, was arrested on 3 January and subsequently charged with escaping lawful custody, appearing in court on 5 January.