Murder who absconded from prison on New Year’s Day arrested after week-long manhunt

A convicted murderer and a second prisoner who absconded from prison on New Year’s Day has been arrested, police have said.

Following a sighting reported by a member of the public, the two men who escaped from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire have been caught.

Matthew Armstrong, 35, was arrested near Henley-in-Arden train station by Warwickshire Police forces at just before midday on Wednesday 7 January and now remains in police custody.

Daniel Washbourne, 40, was arrested at around 1.30am today by Avon and Somerset police officers in Bristol city centre. Washbourne was initially taken to hospital after officers found him with pre-existing injuries but is also now in police custody.

