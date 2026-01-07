Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Murder who absconded from prison on New Year’s Day arrested after week-long manhunt

A convicted murderer and a second prisoner who absconded from prison on New Year’s Day has been arrested, police have said.

Following a sighting reported by a member of the public, the two men who escaped from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire have been caught.

Matthew Armstrong, 35, was arrested near Henley-in-Arden train station by Warwickshire Police forces at just before midday on Wednesday 7 January and now remains in police custody.

Daniel Washbourne, 40, was arrested at around 1.30am today by Avon and Somerset police officers in Bristol city centre. Washbourne was initially taken to hospital after officers found him with pre-existing injuries but is also now in police custody.

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in