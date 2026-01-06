New CCTV released in hunt for convicted murderer after prison escape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have released CCTV images believed to be of a convicted murderer and a second prisoner who absconded from prison on New Year’s Day.

Avon and Somerset Police said they had received reported sightings of Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne, who absconded from HMP Leyhill, South Gloucestershire.

Armstrong, 35, was convicted of murdering someone during a robbery in Warwickshire in 2009, while Washbourne, 40, has previous convictions for violence against a person and false imprisonment.

The force said that two men matching their descriptions were pictured in Ashley Road, Bristol, at 10.35am on Saturday, and were seen walking towards the Stokes Croft area.

Then, on Sunday, between 9.35am and 9.45am, a man is seen walking along Filton Road and then Gloucester Road North in Filton, stopping at one stage to look at bus timetables, police said.

The man is wearing a burgundy coat matching the one worn by Armstrong when he left HMP Leyhill.

CCTV has been released showing two men in Ashley Road, Bristol, matching the description of Matthew Armstrong, 35, and Daniel Washbourne, 40 ( Avon and Somerset Police )

Police believe the man continued to walk along the same road and he is seen in the Patchway area between 11.05am and 11.15am.

The force said that neither Armstrong nor Washbourne are known to have any connection to Avon and Somerset and believes there is a “distinct possibility” that they travelled outside of the area.

Armstrong is described as a white, male, about 5ft 9in, with ginger hair, and has links to Warwickshire.

Washbourne is described as white, male, about 5ft 6in, slim, with brown hair, clean-shaven and has links to Herefordshire.

Aaron Thomas, 39, was charged with escaping the prison after being arrested in Bristol on Saturday and appeared before magistrates on Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He is due to attend Bristol Crown Court next month, the force added.