Popular fast food chain jumps on protein trend to appeal to Ozempic users
- McDonald's is exploring new protein-rich menu items to cater to customers using GLP-1 weight-loss medications.
- CEO Chris Kempczinski noted that users of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy tend to prefer meals high in protein and lower in calories, and consume fewer sugary drinks.
- Other fast-food chains are also adapting, with Smoothie King introducing a dedicated GLP-1 menu featuring high-protein, high-fiber zero-sugar smoothies.
- Olive Garden, Chipotle, Subway and Shake Shack have similarly adjusted their offerings, adding lighter portions, protein-focused items, or healthier alternatives.
- The adaptation comes as the use of GLP-1 drugs, which suppress appetite and aid weight loss, has significantly increased in the U.S., with 12 per ent of Americans now reporting their use.
