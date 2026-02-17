McDonald’s goes Protein: Burger chain jumps on latest trend and plans new menu items

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s has become the latest fast food chain to try to adapt to the rise of Americans on weight-loss drugs — and is teasing new, protein-rich menu items.

CEO Chris Kempczinski said during an earnings call last Wednesday that McDonald’s is testing menu items to appeal to its customers who are taking GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy, who prefer more protein-packed meals, according to Benzinga.

“As adoption grows, we know that consumers’ behavior changes,” Kempczinski said, noting these customers tend to lean toward more protein-rich and lower-calorie meals.

“We’re also seeing changes around maybe less snacking, changes in some of the beverages that they drink, less sugary drinks,” Kempczinski added.

McDonald’s already has a slew of protein-heavy options on its menu, including Snack Wraps, Sausage Biscuit sandwiches and McCrispy Strips.

open image in gallery McDonald’s has become the latest fast food chain to try and adapt to the growing number of Americans taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic ( Getty Images )

Vice President Jill McDonald confirmed the fast food chain has long-term goals to serve these customers, but did not provide any additional details about those plans.

The Independent has contacted McDonald’s for more information.

With the use of GLP-1 medications skyrocketing in the U.S., many fast food chains are adapting to cater to those using them to try to lose weight.

McDonald’s is not the only chain capitalizing on the current health and wellness trend by redesigning its menus to offer customers taking these medications scaled-back portions or meals packed with protein.

Smoothie King has also made efforts to cater to customers using GLP-1s, like Ozempic, Zepbound and Wegovy. The drugs, once just used to treat diabetes, have become popular weight-loss tools as they suppress appetite and slow digestion, helping many people lose stubborn weight.

In 2024, Smoothie King introduced its GLP-1 menu, featuring smoothies with added protein and fiber, as well as zero grams of added sugar.

Other chains took notice, including Olive Garden, Chipotle, Shake Shack and Subway.

open image in gallery McDonald’s already has several high-protein options available, including its Snack Wrap ( McDonald's )

Olive Garden announced in December that it was adding a “lighter portion” section to its menu, offering smaller — and more affordable — entree portions.

Meanwhile, Chipotle recently added a protein cup, consisting of grilled chicken, which the chain says offers a boost of 32 grams of protein.

Subway has added “Protein Pockets” or small snack wraps loaded with over 20 grams of protein, to its menu. Similarly, Shake Shack has added a “Good Fit Menu” which offers versions of the burger chain’s menu options with lettuce wraps instead of buns.

GLP-1 drugs have been on the rise since the Food and Drug Administration began approving them as weight loss medications. A November poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 12 percent of Americans reported taking a GLP-1 drug, double the amount compared to last May.