McDonald’s launches Friends Happy Meal with six collectable toys
- McDonald's is launching a limited-edition "Friends Meal" in collaboration with Warner Bros, available from 3 February.
- The meal includes a choice of Big Mac, 9 Chicken McNuggets, or McPlant, served with fries, a drink, and one of six exclusive Friends character collectables.
- Customers will also be able to try "Monica’s Signature Marinara Sauce", a new tomato-based dip inspired by the show.
- The Friends figures cannot be purchased separately, and customers cannot request specific characters, as stock levels will vary by restaurant.
- Prices for the Friends Meal start from £9.09, and McDonald's App users can also win Friends-themed mugs.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks