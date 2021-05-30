Centrist Dad

The Friends reunion makes me hope my actual friends never change

As the sitcom stars get together again, Will Gore channels his inner Chanandler Bong

Sunday 30 May 2021 04:12
<p>We want these people not only to be our friends, but to be friends with one another</p>

The thing about friends is that they’re often not there when the rain starts to pour. On the one hand, it makes outdoor activities unpleasant; for another, who wants to make a trek to their mate’s house when it’s tipping down?

What’s that, it’s a metaphor? Well, in that case, why did none of my friends ever tell me? Bastards.

The Friends reunion has got many people very misty-eyed this week. (We may see something similar when the Cummings/Johnson/Hancock reunion comes around in 2036.) I confess I have yet to see it, reluctant to besmirch memories of the show, and frankly unwilling to faff around with a free trial for the NOW television channel.

