Melania Trump issues rare political statement after Minneapolis shooting

First Lady Melania Trump makes rare political statement after Alex Pretti killing
  • First Lady Melania Trump has issued a rare political statement after Alex Pretti’s shooting death at the hands of Border Patrol in Minneapolis.
  • Melania Trump urged peaceful protesting and unity, telling Fox News, “I’m calling for unity. I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots.”
  • She continued, “I’m against violence so please, if you protest, protest in peace. We need to unify in these times.”
  • Trump administration officials claimed Border Patrol agents fired “defensive shots” after Pretti, a lawful gun owner who had a gun on him, allegedly resisted officers. Trump official Stephen Miller even called him a “would-be assassin.”
  • Bystander videos contradict the official account, appearing to show Pretti holding only a phone. Pretti's family has strongly refuted the administration's version of events, describing the claims as “sickening lies.”
