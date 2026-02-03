Melania Trump reflects on her legacy as first lady in rare interview
- Melania Trump is focused on her legacy and how she wants her second term to be remembered, telling Hello! Magazine that she aims to advance the position of First Lady.
- "Being First Lady is a unique and impactful role," Melania told the publication. "It provides an opportunity to shape and influence the nation's legacy. It is essential to recognize, however, that my contributions will be viewed through many lenses. It is crucial to remain mindful and to strive for a legacy that reflects one’s true values and intentions."
- Her top priority in her second term has been children, and she’s calling for an investigation into the role of AI chatbots in teenage suicides.
- She emphasized the need for more bipartisan work to safeguard children's mental health concerning AI, noting the increasing use of chatbots by young Americans. Her intervention follows testimonies to Congress from parents, including Matthew Raine, whose son died by suicide after allegedly being coached by ChatGPT.
- Melania Trump also highlighted her previous work on the Take It Down Act, signed by President Donald Trump, which combats non-consensual deepfake pornography, often created using AI.
