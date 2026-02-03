Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First lady Melania Trump has called for a bipartisan investigation into the role AI chatbots have played in the suicides of American teenagers.

The first lady said there needs to be “more bipartisan work” to safeguard children’s mental health when it comes to AI, as more and more young Americans are using chatbots.

“More bipartisan work around AI is vital in the short term – for example, we should examine the recent events surrounding AI assistants, mental health and suicide,” Melania told Hello! magazine.

A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that 64 percent of Americans aged 13 to 17 are using chatbots, while other research also shows U.S. teens are increasingly turning to AI for emotional support.

While the number of chatbot-related suicides is unknown, there have been headlines and lawsuits from parents who children died by suicide and linked back to AI use. In the U.S., suicide rates have increased for two decades and are responsible for 47,000 deaths a year, according to Yale University.

open image in gallery First lady Melania Trump has called for a bipartisan investigation into AI chatbots that have played a role in the suicides of American teenagers ( AP )

While touting her new film, released last week, Melania said protecting children online was her main focus for her second term as first lady.

“America’s children remain my top priority,” she told the magazine.

The first lady’s intervention comes as parents whose teenagers died by suicide following interactions with AI chatbots testified to Congress about the dangers of the technology.

“What began as a homework helper gradually turned itself into a confidant and then a suicide coach,” Matthew Raine, whose 16-year-old son Adam died in April 2025, told senators last September.

“Within a few months, ChatGPT became Adam’s closest companion,” Raine said. “Always available. Always validating and insisting that it knew Adam better than anyone else, including his own brother.”

Raine’s family sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT coached the boy in planning to take his own life. OpenAI has since claimed it is not liable for his death.

Melania was also behind the bipartisan “Take It Down Act” legislation signed by President Donald Trump last May to end the nonconsensual use of someone’s likeness to create “deepfake” pornography.

open image in gallery Adam Raine’s family sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT coached the boy in planning to take his own life ( Adam Raine Foundation )

The president touted the act at the time as the “first-ever federal law to combat the distribution of explicit, imaginary posts without a subject’s consent” and remarked that the legislation covers AI-generated forgeries used to harass or extort victims.

“Immediately upon assuming the role again, I worked strategically with Congress to pass new legislation – the Take It Down Act – that will protect America’s children from non-consensual intimate imagery, typically created using AI, then posted on social media,” Melania told Hello!

“Yes, we live in innovative times, and as a result, we need to reconsider the roles of our corporations and government, particularly if these entities can provide additional growth and protection for our children,” she added.

