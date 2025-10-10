Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melania Trump used ‘back channels’ to contact Putin

Melania Trump reveals she has been talking to Putin through 'back channel' about Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia
  • Melania Trump announced the repatriation of eight Ukrainian children from Russia following back-channel negotiations.
  • Her involvement began with a letter sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin in August concerning Ukrainian children held captive by Moscow.
  • Putin responded, leading to an "open channel of communication" and cooperation between Ms Trump and Russian representatives.
  • The eight children returned included three separated by frontline fighting and five separated across borders due to the conflict, with one Russian girl repatriated to Russia.
  • Ms Trump stated this is an "ongoing mission" to return more children and facilitate communication, with Russia also agreeing to return adults kidnapped as minors.
