Melania Trump used ‘back channels’ to contact Putin
- Melania Trump announced the repatriation of eight Ukrainian children from Russia following back-channel negotiations.
- Her involvement began with a letter sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin in August concerning Ukrainian children held captive by Moscow.
- Putin responded, leading to an "open channel of communication" and cooperation between Ms Trump and Russian representatives.
- The eight children returned included three separated by frontline fighting and five separated across borders due to the conflict, with one Russian girl repatriated to Russia.
- Ms Trump stated this is an "ongoing mission" to return more children and facilitate communication, with Russia also agreeing to return adults kidnapped as minors.