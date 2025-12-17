Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office issues fog alerts with heavy rain also set to hammer UK

St Mungo’s issues orange cold weather warning for homeless people in London
  • Yellow weather warnings for dense fog have been issued across London, South East England and the East Midlands until 10am on Wednesday, potentially causing flight disruption and difficult travel conditions.
  • While a yellow warning for heavy rain is in place for South West England and South Wales from 10am until midnight on Wednesday, with 10-20mm of rain expected widely and up to 60mm over high ground.
  • Further yellow warnings for rain are forecast for Thursday across South West England, South Wales, and southern counties of England, bringing 15-25mm widely and up to 60mm over the Downs, alongside strong winds.
  • The Met Office warns of an unsettled week due to low-pressure systems, increasing the risk of flooding and urging people to check travel updates and avoid driving through floodwater.
  • Looking towards Christmas week, another low-pressure system could bring more unsettled conditions over the weekend before drier, milder weather with some overnight frost and mist is expected closer to Christmas Day.
