Met Office issues new severe UK weather warnings

Storm Chandra: ‘Danger to life’ flood warning and travel chaos as Met Office issues UK weather alerts
  • The Met Office has issued fresh yellow weather warnings for rain across Devon and Cornwall, following flooding caused by Storm Chandra earlier in the week.
  • A yellow warning is in place from midday on 2 February until 9am the following day, with another alert from Friday until 6am on Saturday.
  • Forecasters warn of a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, and deep floodwater posing a danger to life.
  • Met Office Chief Forecaster Rebekah Hicks noted that while expected rainfall totals are not comparable to Storm Chandra, 25mm daily could still cause disruption and further flooding.
  • The RNLI has issued a warning for people near the coast in Devon and Cornwall due to potential 15ft waves with a long swell period, which could surge unexpectedly and sweep people into the sea.
