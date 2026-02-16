New Met Office weather warnings with snow and ice set to cover parts of UK
- The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across large parts of the UK, effective from Monday afternoon/evening until Tuesday morning.
- Warnings cover regions including Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England, with rain, sleet, and snow predicted to spread southeastwards.
- Accumulations of snow are expected, particularly on higher ground (up to 5-8cm above 300m), with ice forming on untreated surfaces as temperatures drop below freezing.
- The hazardous conditions are likely to cause significant travel disruptions, affecting railways, bus, and train services, and leading to longer journey times.
- The public is advised to plan routes, allow extra time for travel, and check for road closures or public transport delays due to the dangerous conditions.
