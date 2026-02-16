Met Office issues fresh snow and ice weather warnings for large parts of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued fresh snow and ice warnings for large parts of the UK.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued in Central Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands, Orkney and Shetland and Strathclyde. The alert is set to commence at 3pm today and last until 10am on Tuesday.

Rain, sleet and snow is predicted to spread southeastwards across Scotland at times through Monday afternoon and night.

The forecasters have said this may cause travel disruptions, with railways, bus and train services likely to be affected with longer journey times due to the icy surfaces on the roads.

The accumulating snow will initially hit hills (typically above 200m elevation) but later in the day fall to lower levels at times.

Further scattered wintry showers will arrive from the northwest later in the night and into Tuesday morning.

The greatest accumulations of snow will be during Monday evening and night, where 1-2 cm will be possible in places at low levels (away from north-facing coasts), 2-5 cm above about 150m elevation and 5-8 cm above 300m.

With temperatures falling below freezing, ice is likely on untreated surfaces, even where precipitation may have fallen as rain or sleet.

A few isolated lightning strikes will be additional hazards, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said: “Strong north to northwesterly winds are also probable during Monday evening and night across the Northern Isles and northeastern parts of the mainland, where gusts in more exposed areas could reach 50-60 mph.”

Two more yellow weather warnings have been issued for ice in Northern Ireland, Central Tayside and Fife, east Midlands, east of England, north east England, north west England, southwest Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.

The Met Office has warned that snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.

The national forecasting service has advised drivers to keep themselves and others safe by planning their route and giving themselves extra time to make their journey. Additionally people are advised to check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...