Weather map: Where will it snow in the UK this weekend?

Wintry showers are expected to fall across parts of the UK this weekend as the Met Office issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice over the weekend.

An Arctic maritime air mass has plunged temperatures as the UKHSA issued a cold weather health alert, lasting until Monday.

The Met Office said a band of rain and sleet had cleared southwards across England and Wales overnight on Friday, with snow expected in higher areas. As skies clear, temperatures will fall below freezing leading to a risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces.

open image in gallery Several weather warnings have been issued across the weekend ( Met Office )

The weekend’s weather stays on track with bitingly cold temperatures on Saturday morning, with more snow expected across wide swathes of the UK, particularly on higher ground, until Sunday morning. Across the Scottish hills, up to 15cm of snow could fall overnight on Saturday.

open image in gallery Showers of snow begin to fall across large swathes of the UK on Saturday night at 10pm ( Met Office )

The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards on Saturday night will fall as snow initially, even to low levels for a time, before becoming confined to higher ground as milder air arrives from the west.

“Temporary snow accumulations of 1-3 cm will be possible at low levels, with 3-7 cm possible above about 150 m elevation, and perhaps 10-15 cm above 400 m.

“Areas sheltered to the north of high ground may see very little snow. Ice will be an additional hazard, particularly across northeast England and parts of Scotland where precipitation has the potential to fall on frozen ground leading to very slippery conditions.”

open image in gallery Weather map shows path of snow on midnight on Sunday ( Met Office )

open image in gallery Heaviest snow falls across the hills in Scotland and northern England at 3am on Sunday ( Met Office )

open image in gallery Snow begins to clear by Sunday morning, map shows forecast at 6am ( Met Office )

open image in gallery By 9am, most of the snow path has moved past the UK ( Met Office )

Saturday:

After a frosty, locally icy start, Saturday will be largely dry with plenty of sunshine, and light winds. However, cloud and rain arriving in the west later, with winds freshening.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Wind and rain, with some snow, clearing to brighter skies and showers on Sunday. Turning milder. Sunshine, showers and brisk winds on Monday. Rain arriving in the south on Tuesday.