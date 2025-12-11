Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office issues several yellow weather warnings

Storm Bram devastates Yorkshire town as drone footage shows sheer scale of floods
  • The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for heavy rain across parts of the UK this weekend.
  • Up to 100mm of rain is expected in the north of England and parts of Wales, with up to 80mm also forecast in south west Scotland.
  • The warnings are in effect from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday evening, with specific timings varying across the affected regions.
  • Heavy rain could lead to travel disruption, flooding on roads, and potential interruption to power supplies and flooding of homes and businesses.
  • Residents in areas covered by the warnings are advised to prepare a flood kit, including important documents, a first aid kit, and supplies for family and pets.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in