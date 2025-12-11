Met Office issues yellow weather warnings ahead of another wet weekend
Yellow weather warnings issued in Wales and the North
The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings across parts of the UK this weekend.
Downpours of up to 100mm is set to hit the north of England this weekend, as the Met Office issues a series of yellow weather warnings for rain.
The forecasters warned the heavy rain could cause travel disruptions and some flooding.
The yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 3pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday. The warning stretches form north Yorkshire to Lancashire and Northumberland.
Another yellow warning has also been issued for south west Scotland where up to 80mm of rain is expected on high grounds and strong winds also expected at times. The warning is in place from Saturday midday to 6pm on Sunday.
Parts of Wales are also set to experience heavy rain on Sunday with up to 100mm expected across some high ground. The Met Office has issued the warning from 12am on Sunday to midnight covering Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd and Powys.
Heavy rain could cause flooding on roads and cause travel disruption. It could also cause interruption to power supplies and flooding to homes and businesses.
People in the areas covered by the yellow rain warning were advised to consider preparing a flood kit, containing insurance and any other important documents, a torch and spare batteries, a first aid kit and prescription medicines.
The kit should also contain supplies for looking after family members or pets, as well as warm and waterproof clothes, blankets, and food and water, the Met Office said.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
