The Met Office has issued a “danger to life” rain warning in parts of Wales and south-west England as Storm Bram sweeps in.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to cause disruption across parts of the UK later on Monday and on Tuesday, forecasters warned.

An amber rain weather warning has been issued in parts of south Wales and the south-west of England as the Met Office warned that some homes and businesses were likely to be flooded and potentially damaged, while some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

The Met Office said fast-flowing floodwater was likely in the affected areas, causing challenging conditions and a “danger to life”.

The forecaster said power cuts were likely, and spray and flooding may lead to road closures and difficult driving conditions.

open image in gallery Large swathes of the UK are covered by both amber and yellow weather warnings on Tuesday ( The Met Office )

They warned of travel disruption on Tuesday morning and said to prepare to avoid travelling by road.

People in the areas covered by the amber rain warning were advised to prepare a flood kit, containing insurance and any other important documents, a torch and spare batteries, a first aid kit and prescription medicines.

The kit should also contain supplies for looking after family members or pets, as well as warm and waterproof clothes, blankets, and food and water, the Met Office said.

Yellow weather warnings are covering numerous other parts of the UK, as well. The Met Office said rain and wind may bring flooding and travel disruption across the UK.

The amber rain warning covering parts of south Wales and parts of south-west England, mostly Dartmoor in Devon, runs from midnight until 10am on Tuesday.

open image in gallery There are warnings of high winds and an amber weather warning for wind in Scotland ( PA Archive )

Around 100mm of rain could fall in some places, with 50 to 75mm of rain expected across much of the warning area, according to forecasters.

The Met Office issued an amber wind warning over north-west Scotland, where some places may experience gusts of up to 90mph on Tuesday night.

Flying debris could result in a danger to life while damage to buildings and homes is possible, it said.

People were advised to protect their homes and plan to secure loose items, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

The warning runs from 4pm until midnight on Tuesday.

Network Rail has advised passengers in Scotland to plan ahead and check their journeys before travelling on Tuesday.

UK weather forecast

Tuesday:

Wet and very windy in the north, especially for western Scotland. Elsewhere, rain clearing eastwards to sunny spells and isolated showers. A blustery and very mild day for all.

Wednesday to Friday:

Heavy rain and and strong winds into Wednesday, especially across western Scotland. A brief settled period on Thursday. Further strong winds and rain possible on Friday. Remaining mild throughout.