Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Travel disruption across UK as Storm Bram lingers

High wind and heavy rains batter North Ayrshire as Storm Bram sweeps in
  • Storm Bram is causing widespread travel disruption across the UK, with Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain in place, particularly for Scotland.
  • Numerous ferry services, including Caledonian MacBrayne in Scotland and Irish Sea crossings by P&O, Irish Ferries, and Stena Line, have been cancelled or delayed due to high winds.
  • Rail services are experiencing significant disruption, with ScotRail affected on the West Highland line, flooding impacting lines in southwest England, and closures in central and north Wales.
  • Air travel has also been severely impacted, with British Airways and Aer Lingus cancelling dozens of flights, notably affecting Belfast City airport and leading to diversions for flights to Glasgow.
  • Passengers are advised of ongoing cancellations and rescheduling across various transport networks, with some ScotRail tickets from Tuesday and Wednesday now valid until Thursday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in