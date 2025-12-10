Storm Bram brings travel chaos to trains, boats and planes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of travellers have woken up on Wednesday morning where they did not intend to be as Storm Bram continues its sweep across the UK.

Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place for all of Scotland apart from the far south in the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

All Caledonian MacBrayne sailings in the Western Isles are affected, with some routes cancelled for the day. Ferries linking Oban with Barra, Islay and South Uist will all stay in port.

The 7am and 2pm sailings from Stornoway in Lewis to Ullapool are both cancelled, as is the 10.30am sailing out from the mainland to Lewis – with the 5.30pm in doubt. Other CalMac ferries are subject to delay and rescheduling.

Northlink ferries between Scrabster and Stromness in Orkney are being rescheduled on Wednesday morning and cancelled during the afternoon, when winds will be at their highest. The overnight sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick in Shetland tonight could be two hours late.

ScotRail trains on the West Highland line connecting Mallaig, Oban and Fort William with Glasgow are subject to disruption, with many earlier services cancelled. ScotRail passengers have been told that tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday can be used up to Thursday 11 December.

In southwest England, the Great Western line from Truro to Penzance is disrupted because of flooding. No trains can run between St Erth and Penzance. The line is expected to reopen on Wednesday afternoon.

Floods have also closed the link between the main line at Par and Newquay for the morning.

Lines in central and north Wales are also subject to disruption, with Blaenau Ffestiniog station closed.

The first three British Airways flights from Edinburgh to London City airport are all cancelled, which appears to be a hangover from Tuesday’s disruption.

On Tuesday Aer Lingus and its sister airline, British Airways, cancelled dozens of flights, with some aircraft diverting or returning to their starting points because of the high winds.

The Met Office has put in place a series of yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, continuing into Wednesday.

On Tuesday Belfast City was the worst affected UK airport, with 27 cancellations – plus a BA flight from Heathrow that went on a 2h15m ”flight to nowhere”. After holding and making a missed approach, it returned to its starting point.

Circle game: Flightpath of Aer Lingus service from Manchester to Belfast City, which took nearly two hours longer than normal ( Flightradar24 )

One flight that did touch down – eventually – was an Aer Lingus Regional service from Manchester. The ATR72 aircraft circled for half an hour above the Irish Sea, made one approach that was aborted and flew a holding pattern for a further hour before landing successfully two-and-a-half hours after leaving Manchester. The 171-mile journey normally takes 45 minutes.

Glasgow passengers also endured a difficult day, with half-a-dozen diversions during the afternoon and evening.

Ryanair flights from Krakow and Alicante landed in Manchester, as did a Jet2 service from Lanzarote.

Three flights from the London area to Glasgow were affected: easyJet from Luton and British Airways from Heathrow ended up in Newcastle, while a BA service from London City flew back to where it started.

Ferries on the Irish Sea mostly stayed in port. P&O Ferries, Irish Ferries and Stena Line cancelled their daytime crossings linking Ireland and Northern Ireland with Wales and Scotland.

