Met Office issues yellow weather warning for parts of UK
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland this weekend.
- The warning is in place from midnight on Sunday until midday on Sunday.
- Heavy rain is forecast for the whole of Northern Ireland on Saturday night, gradually clearing to the east on Sunday morning.
- Around 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate widely, with the heaviest rainfall anticipated in the southeast.
- Up to 60-100 mm of rain could build up over the Mournes by early Sunday morning.