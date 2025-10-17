Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
UK faces wet weekend as Met Office issues rain weather warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Northern Ireland on Sunday

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 17 October 2025 10:25 BST
A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office across Northern Ireland on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)
A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office across Northern Ireland on Sunday (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK is set for a miserable weekend ahead as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland for Sunday.

Heavy rain will hammer the whole of Northern Ireland on Saturday night, before it gradually clears to the east on Sunday morning, the Met Office said.

According to the forecaster, the rain will be “heaviest in the southeast”.

Around 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate widely, while 60-100 mm could build up over the Mournes upto the early hours of Sunday morning.

The warning is in place from Sunday midnight to midday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland for Sunday
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland for Sunday (Met Office)

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

