Homeowners urged to use five key plants to make gardens ‘flood ready’

Homeowners are being encouraged to cultivate gardens capable of withstanding and recovering from increasingly heavy rainfall, by strategically incorporating flood-resilient plant species.

The Department for Environment (Defra) has identified five crucial categories of plants – spanning trees, shrubs, grasses, and flowers – designed to help gardens of all scales become "flood ready".

According to officials, selecting appropriate flora can significantly enhance a garden's ability to recover swiftly after intense downpours, thereby mitigating the risk of flooding and potential property damage.

Defra explained that certain plants act as natural sponges, absorbing water through their root systems and foliage. This process not only slows water flow and improves soil absorption but also contributes aesthetically to the garden's appeal.

Plants which can help make a garden flood resilient include river birch (Betula nigra), a fast-growing medium-sized tree with shallow roots that stabilise soil and absorb lots of water, and dogwood (Cornus sericea), a shrub with red autumn leaves and winter stems whose fibrous roots help prevent soil erosion.

open image in gallery The UK is facing a rising risk of flooding because of climate change ( PA )

Also on the list are mace sedge (Carex grayi), a grass which grows in tufts with dense stems, slowing the flow of water to encourage it to drain away gradually, and yellow flag iris (Iris pseudacorus) which has bright-yellow blooms and stabilises wet soil.

Red bistort (Bistorta amplexicaulis), a shrub suited to groundcover in wet areas and which also attracts pollinators, is also recommended to make gardens more resilient to flooding.

Defra, which has released the list as part of Flood Action Week, said planting flood-ready plants worked best alongside other measures, such as checking flood risk, signing up for warnings and preparing a plan for what to do if flooding hits.

Floods minister Emma Hardy said: “Dusting off your spades can help to better protect your home and garden from flooding this winter.

“Simple steps like choosing the right plants to put in your garden will get it ready for heavy rainfall and help it recover from intense wet weather.

“I urge everyone to do what they can to protect themselves from flooding this winter, such as by checking your flood risk, signing up for flood warnings, and preparing a flood plan.”

The UK is facing a rising risk of flooding because of climate change, with the Climate Change Committee earlier this week warning the country is not prepared for the impacts of the increasingly extreme weather that is already hitting home, “let alone” what is to come as global warming worsens.