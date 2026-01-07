Ambulance 999 calls soar as much as 20% thanks to Storm Goretti
- UK ambulance services are facing a significant increase in 999 calls due to severe freezing weather, with some trusts reporting surges of up to 19 per cent.
- Sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow, and icy conditions have led to major transport disruption and a rise in incidents like trips, falls, and respiratory illnesses.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned that hospitals are under intense pressure, prompting ambulance services to ask patients to make their own way to hospital if able.
- The UK Health Security Agency has extended amber cold health alerts until Sunday, cautioning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing, potentially increasing deaths.
- The country is preparing for the arrival of Storm Goretti later this week, which is forecast to bring further heavy snow, rain, and strong winds, with amber warnings issued for parts of the Midlands, Wales, and Cornwall.