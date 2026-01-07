Ambulance 999 calls soar during freezing weather as Storm Goretti to hit UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ambulance services have seen a surge in 999 calls during the freezing weather gripping the UK, as paramedics brace for further demand with the arrival of Storm Goretti.

Arctic air has plunged much of the country into sub-zero temperatures following the turn of the year, with temperatures falling to as low as -12.5 in Norfolk, while many northern regions have been blanketed in heavy snow.

The treacherous conditions, which have caused major disruption to transport services, have triggered amber cold health alerts and a warning from health secretary Wes Streeting that hospitals were coming under intense pressure.

Now, figures from ambulance services across the country have revealed the strain, with one trust, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), reporting a 19 per cent increase in 999 calls between 29 December and Sunday, compared to the week before. In other areas:

London Ambulance Service, which received the highest number of calls with 42,118 over the week, saw an 8 per cent increase in calls

East of England Ambulance Service - up 13 per cent

West Midlands Ambulance Service - up 10 per cent

South East Coast Ambulance Service - up 5 per cent

North East Ambulance Service - up 5 per cent

North West Ambulance Service - up 4 per cent

South Coast North West Ambulance Service - up 4 per cent

Yorkshire Ambulance Service - up 3 per cent

The spike in demand has placed a strain on services, which have appealed to patients to make their own way to hospital or an urgent care centre if they are able to, including taking a lift with a friend or calling a taxi.

open image in gallery During the cold period following Christmas Day, ambulance services have reported a rise in 999 calls ( PA )

East Midlands Ambulance, which could not provide figures for the week but said it saw a 16 per cent increase in calls on New Year’s Day compared to last year, has received calls from a wide range of situations, including alcohol-related incidents and firework injuries.

London Ambulance Service said it had seen a surge in calls relating to trips and falls due to the cold temperatures and icy streets, as well as respiratory illnesses that can be made worse by the cold weather.

The figures come as the country prepares for more heavy snow, rain and wind with Storm Goretti to hit later this week. The storm, named by forecaster Meteo France, is expected to come from the south-west on Thursday.

An amber snow warning for the Midlands and central Wales has been issued for Thursday, along with an amber warning for wind in Cornwall. Four yellow weather warnings on Thursday for snow and ice cover other parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Midlands.

open image in gallery Snow and ice warnings cover much of the UK on Thursday ( Met Office )

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “As that rain pushes its way and it hits against that cold air that we currently have across us… and so on the northern edge, we are likely to see some fairly significant snow as we go through later tomorrow and into Friday.

The UK Health Security Agency has also extended its amber cold health alerts for England until Sunday, warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing and warning that the number of deaths could rise.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “The plummeting temperatures, ice and snow we are now seeing are hazardous for older people, especially if they are living with serious health conditions or are generally frail.

“We urge anyone in this situation to take extra care of themselves and the general public to look out for any older person they know who could do with some extra support.”