Parts of the UK to be blanketed by snow as temperatures plummet
- Parts of the UK are set to be blanketed by snow and further flooding is expected as temperatures plummet in the aftermath of Storm Chandra.
- More than 60 properties across England have already been flooded, with a major incident declared in Somerset on Tuesday.
- As of Thursday morning, there are 76 flood warnings in place across England, including a severe 'danger to life' warning in Dorset, which has led to resident evacuations.
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the south-west of England from Thursday afternoon until early Friday, with concerns it will exacerbate existing flooding on saturated ground.
- Rail disruptions, particularly between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall, are expected to continue until Sunday due to track damage caused by severe flooding.