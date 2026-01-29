Storm Chandra latest: Fears further heavy rainfall could bring worst flooding in more than a decade
Dozens of flood warnings remain in place across the UK
Further flooding is expected in the wake of Storm Chandra on Thursday and Friday, as fears grow that heavy rainfall could bring the worst flooding seen in more than a decade.
Already, more than 60 properties across England have been flooded following the storm earlier this week, while a major incident was declared on Somerset on Tuesday.
On Thursday, with dozens of flood warnings still in place, the Met Office issued a warning for rain in the south west of England from noon until Friday. Rain will be falling on already saturated ground, leading to concerns of further flooding.
Among those likely to be impacted are Lesley and John Parker, a retired couple living on the Somerset Levels, who described the conditions as the scariest they had seen since severe flooding in 2014.
Roads in the West Country have also been blocked by flooding, while National Rail has warned of railway disruptions up until Friday.
On Thursday morning, 76 flood warnings were in place where flooding is expected, most in the south west of England. A severe flood warning for “danger to life” was issued at Ilford Bridge Home Park in Dorset, where residents have been forced to evacuate.
Explainer: What was driving Storm Chandra?
Storm Chandra was formed from a deepening Atlantic low that tracked eastwards, bringing in a vigorous fetch of moist air from the southwest, according to the Met Office.
As it neared the UK the system escalated, carrying unusually strong easterly winds to parts of Northern Ireland, as well as strong gusty winds to the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall and southwestern Wales, which had already suffered damage from Storm Goretti.
Storm Chandra also pushed persistent and heavy rainfall into parts of Dorset, Somerset and Devon. An Amber warning for rain reflected the worries around the expected rainfall accumulations.
Drivers urged to carry floodkits due to heavy rain
The Met Office have warned drivers and residents in affected areas to prepare a floodkit, to help in the event that their home, business or car becomes damaged.
It is not safe to drive or walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help.
Preparing a floodkit should include:
- Insurance documents and list of contact numbers
- Torch & spare batteries
- First aid kit and any prescription medicines
- Warm waterproof clothes and blankets
- Bottled water and snacks
- Battery or wind-up radio
- Supplies for looking after your baby or pet
Highest UK rainfall totals from Storm Chandra
A number of sites exceeded 60 mm, with the wettest locations seeing over 110 mm of rain:
- White Barrow, Devon – 115.1 mmThe highest total recorded during Storm Chandra, with sustained heavy rainfall through the morning of 27 January.
- Katesbridge, County Down – 114.8 mmA remarkably high total for Northern Ireland, highlighting the storm's broad footprint. Katesbridge also appears frequently in the hourly high‑rainfall records, showing consistent heavy bursts.
- Banagher, Caugh Hill, Londonderry – 83.2 mmAnother significant total in Northern Ireland, illustrating how Chandra’s associated rainfall band pivoted northwards.
- Dartmoor Training Centre, Devon – 75.7 mm,
- Brookfield Farm, Devon – 73 mm,
- Princetown Prison, Devon – 68.2 mm,
- Bellever, Dartmoor – 67.6 mm,
- Glen Ample, Stirlingshire – 66.6 mm.
Storm Chandra map: Where heavy rain and flooding hit UK after ‘danger to life’ warning issued
Storm Chandra has brought weather chaos this week with strong winds, heavy rain and snowbattering much of the UK, with the Met Office issuing further yellow warnings to Friday.
Met Office shares tips for staying safe during flooding
The Met Office advises following these siz simple steps to protect your home or business:
- Check the flood advice in your area to know when and where flooding will happen
- Charge mobile phone devices
- Park your car outside the flood zone
- Prepare a flood kit to help you cope in the event of flooding to your home and business
- Store valuables up high, including electrical devices, important documents and furniture
- Turn off gas water and electricity supplies
Five tips for driving in fog
Fog and low cloud is expected overnight, which could cause some difficult travel conditions.
RAC and National Highways have partnered with Met Office to share five tips for driving in fog:
1. Make sure you’re familiar with how to operate your front and rear fog lights
2. Do not use full beam lights, as the fog reflects the light back, reducing visibility even further
3. Follow the ‘two-second rule’ or even increase the gap to four seconds
4. Ensure the heater is set to windscreen de-misting and open all the vents
5. If visibility is very limited, wind down your windows at junction and crossroads
A married couple had to be rescued from their home by boat due to almost waist-high water
A married couple based in Antrim had to be rescued from their house by boat after flood water rose to almost waist-high.
David Leatherman and Jim Cunningham have since spoken about their frustrations in how the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) has handled the damage caused to their home by Storm Chandra.
Jim Cunningham told ITVX that the couple were "psychologically destroyed" by the damage to their house.
Speaking of the disaster Mr Leatherman said: "I came home and the water just was rising, and by 4PM, it was right up to our waists”, as reported by ITVX.
Mr Leatherman phoned the DFI and was told he would be put on a list. He then spotted two DFI staff walking up the street as the flood reached the telegraph pole there and asked them what they were planning to do about it.
The staff responded that they were trying to contact their boss but haven’t been able to get through to him and would come back in half and hour but they next showed up, according to Mr Leatherman.
Minister for Infrastructure (DfI) Liz Kimmins MLA met with the two men who were pulled to safety. She said to ITVX: "What happened yesterday in Riverside was "devastating" to all those who were impacted." She explained that the department received thousands of calls on Tuesday alone.
She added: “Our staff are working day and night, and we're trying to stretch our resources as far as possible, including deploying staff from different business areas within the department to try and support that.
"The pressure that we were feeling right across the north yesterday was really, really felt. Everyone was stretched trying to deal with what was coming at us from all different angles. That's not an excuse, I suppose it's just to say that's the reality of what we are dealing with on a very regular basis, and we have to make sure that we're targeting resources properly."
