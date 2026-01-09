Fresh weather warnings issued by Met Office as Storm Goretti hammers UK
- The Met Office has issued new yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across much of Scotland and northern England for Sunday.
- The warning will be active from 2am until 3pm on Sunday, affecting large parts of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England, and Yorkshire.
- Storm Goretti continues to cause disruption with a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow impacting several regions.
- Heavy snowfall in the West Midlands and Wales has subsided, but the lying snow is still causing significant disruption.
- Meteorologists anticipate Storm Goretti will gradually clear throughout Friday, though many areas are expected to remain wet, cold, and potentially icy.