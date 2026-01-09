Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fresh weather warnings issued by Met Office as Storm Goretti hammers UK

Storm Goretti: Warning of ‘worst snowfall in decade’
  • The Met Office has issued new yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across much of Scotland and northern England for Sunday.
  • The warning will be active from 2am until 3pm on Sunday, affecting large parts of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England, and Yorkshire.
  • Storm Goretti continues to cause disruption with a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow impacting several regions.
  • Heavy snowfall in the West Midlands and Wales has subsided, but the lying snow is still causing significant disruption.
  • Meteorologists anticipate Storm Goretti will gradually clear throughout Friday, though many areas are expected to remain wet, cold, and potentially icy.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in