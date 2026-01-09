Storm Goretti live: Snow causing major travel disruption as UK hit by ‘weather bomb’ with 99mph winds
Birmingham airport suspended runway operations as heavy snow and “dangerous stormy winds” hit the UK
Storm Goretti has hit the UK with 99mph winds and heavy snow as part of a “weather bomb”, with yellow and amber weather warnings to continue throughout Friday.
The Met Office updated an amber wind warning for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to red between 4pm and 11pm on Thursday, with “dangerous stormy winds” battering the south west of England.
Winds of 99mph have been recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly, which is a new record for the site, the forecaster said, while thousands of homes around the country have lost power.
At around 9pm, more than 47,000 properties were without power in south west England, while Cornwall Council said it had reports that trees and power lines had fallen.
The government has also sent two messages via its emergency alerts system to people in affected areas, with the latest sent to people in Cornwall at 5pm.
Another six yellow weather warnings remain in place as Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong has described Storm Goretti as a "multi-hazard event" with heavy rain, strong winds and snow.
Many schools closed for fifth day as wintry weather continues
Many schools will remain closed for a fifth day on Friday as the country remains gripped by ongoing wintry weather.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice covering much of Scotland which comes into force at 8pm and runs until midday on Friday.
It comes after several days of intense snowfall, ice and sub-zero temperatures which have led to school closures and travel disruption, mainly in the north of the country.
More than 250 schools are due to remain closed on Friday, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, and a number in Moray.
Many pupils will have had a whole week off school at the start of the new term, though remote learning has been provided in many cases.
A total of 278 schools were closed on Thursday across northern Scotland, or around 11% of the school estate - down on the 440 that were closed on Wednesday.
Up to 1,000 passengers stranded as Birmingham Airport suspends runway use
At least 1,000 travellers are currently awaiting the runway to be cleared, with some departing flights experiencing delays of up to five hours.
The adverse weather forced an inbound flight from Amritsar, India, to divert to Heathrow, while five subsequent arrivals, including Jet2 services from Antalya and Gran Canaria, were rerouted to Manchester.
Read more in this bulletin from Simon Calder:
Birmingham Airport suspends use of runway
Birmingham airport has suspended the use of its runway after heavy snow.
Issuing an alert on X, the airport said: “Passengers due to travel should contact their airline regarding the status of flights.
“The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority and this decision has been made with this in mind. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Yellow warning remains in place in Scotland after red alert lifts
A yellow warning for snow and ice is also in force across much of Scotland, where more than 250 schools are due to remain closed on Friday, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, and a number in Moray.
The red warning, which was in place until 11pm on Thursday, warned of damage to buildings and homes, very large waves, flying debris resulting in danger to life, power cuts and public transport cancellations.
The Met Office's website says amber weather warnings are issued when there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, including the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.
Yellow warnings are issued for a range of weather situations, including when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places, or when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower, according to the Met Office.
Storm Goretti, a ‘multi-hazard event’
Storm Goretti, named by French weather forecaster Meteo France, has been described as a "multi-hazard event" by the Met Office, with as much as 30cm of snow possible in parts of the UK.
Weather warnings have been issued for snow, wind, rain and ice across the country, ahead of likely "disruption and dangerous travelling conditions".
Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: "Storm Goretti will be a multi-hazard event, with the most significant impacts from snow in parts of Wales and the Midlands and the very strong winds in the far South West, though heavy rain in some parts of Wales and East Anglia also has the potential to bring disruption to many."
A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the rest of the south coast and Wales, where gusts of up to 70mph are forecast, while a yellow warning for snow covers swathes of England from Bath to Northumberland.
Meanwhile, an amber warning for snow runs until 9am on Friday covering parts of Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire.
About 10 to 15cm of snow is likely across the warning area, with up to 30cm on higher ground in Wales and the Peak District.
Snow set to cause school closures, power cuts and travel disruption
Wintry weather is set to cause chaos across the country including school closures, widespread power cuts and major disruption to travel.
It comes after Storm Goretti brought 99mph winds while a rare red warning was issued by the Met Office for "dangerous, stormy" winds in the South West.
More than 50,000 properties were without power in the South West on Thursday evening, according to the National Grid's website, while about 9,000 had no power in the West Midlands and 2,000 were without power in Wales.
Trains were cancelled in Cornwall, and Birmingham Airport said it was suspending operations as of 9pm on Thursday because of heavy snow on its runway.
All trains in Cornwall were to be suspended from 6pm on Thursday, Network Rail said.
In Devon, trains on the Exeter-Okehampton and Exeter-Barnstaple routes were suspended from the same time because of forecast high-wind speeds.
Rail services across England, Wales and Scotland may be affected until the end of the day on Friday due to the weather, National Rail said.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is also in force across much of Scotland, where more than 250 schools are due to remain closed on Friday, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, and a number in Moray.
Recap: Storm Goretti leaves 44,000 homes without power as ‘weather bomb’ hits the UK
Storm Goretti brought a potentially deadly mix of violent winds, ice and heavy snow and rains on Thursday, forcing schools to close and leaving thousands of homes without power.
Gusts of up to 99mph were recorded as authorities issued a rare red warning – the highest level – of winds for the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall.
Emergency alerts were sent to mobile phones in the area so they sounded an alarm even if set to silent.
Trees and power lines felled in Cornwall
Cornwall Council said it had received reports of trees and power lines felled by the storm.
The Met Office said “violent gusts” will hit parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly over the next few hours bringing a potential danger to life when it issued its red weather warning covering those areas.
Winds of 99mph were recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly, which is a new record for the site, the forecaster said.
School closures on Friday
Dozens of schools will be closed on Friday where an amber weather warning for snow has been issued.
A number of schools across the Midlands and Wales have announced they will be shutting, as an amber warning for snow runs from 8pm until 9am on Friday covering parts of Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire.
The Met Office said rain associated with the storm in these areas will turn to “heavy snow”, which may lead to some rural communities being cut off.
About 10 to 15cm of snow is likely across the warning area, with up to 30cm on higher ground in Wales and the Peak District.
