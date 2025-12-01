Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment officer screams in terror after making discovery behind shower curtain

Moment officer screams in terror after making discovery behind shower curtain
  • A Metropolitan Police officer screamed after discovering a convicted drug dealer hiding in a bathtub during a basement search in London.
  • Bodycam footage, released by the Met on Monday, 1 December 2025, captured the moment the officer pulled back a shower curtain to find the individual.
  • The video, edited with the theme tune from Stranger Things, shows the officer using a torch in a dimly lit property.
  • The individual found in the bathtub was a convicted drug dealer who was in breach of a court order.
  • Following the arrest, the officer admitted to the individual, "You gave me the fright of my life, I can't lie."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in