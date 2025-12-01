Police officer screams after pulling back shower curtain in basement raid

An officer screamed after pulling back a shower curtain whilst searching through a London basement.

Bodycam footage shared by the Metropolitan Police on Monday (1 December) shows an officer using a torch to make their way around a dimly lit property last month. Over the clip, the theme tune from Stranger Things has been added.

Pulling back the curtain, the officer screamed as they encountered a figure standing inside the bathtub. The individual, a convicted drug dealer who was breaching a court order, was arrested.

“You gave me the fright of my life, I can’t lie”, he told the individual once outside the property.