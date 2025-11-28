Moment police find trafficked Romanian nationals forced to work in car wash

Metropolitan Police officers discovered eight Romanian nationals who had been forced to work in a car wash.

Hewa Margai, 45, of Carshalton Road, Mitcham, trafficked and exploited the group, which included a 15-year-old boy. They were trafficked to the UK under false promises of accommodation, fair pay, food, and legitimate employment. Instead, the victims were forced to work in Margai's Mitcham car wash, housed in a small room on-site, and routinely subjected to physical, mental and psychological abuse.

Margai was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison at Kingston Crown Court after being found guilty of eight counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.