Manhunt for prisoner who escaped from London hospital for second time

Met Police are searching for Daniel Boakye
Met Police are searching for Daniel Boakye (Getty/iStock)
  • A 21-year-old prisoner, Daniel Boakye, escaped from custody at Lewisham Hospital in south London on Sunday afternoon.
  • Boakye, who was reportedly due to be deported to Ghana, was receiving treatment when he fled, with officers unable to detain him.
  • He was being held at HMP Feltham on robbery charges.
  • This marks the second time in a week Boakye has absconded, having previously gone missing from West Middlesex University Hospital on 10 February before being found the following day.
  • The Met Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts and are reviewing the incident.
