Met Police searching for prisoner who escaped custody for second time in a week
Daniel Boakye absconded while receiving treatment in hospital
The Met Police are searching for a 21-year-old prisoner after he escaped from custody at Lewisham hospital in south London on Sunday afternoon.
Daniel Boakye, who was reportedly due to be deported to Ghana, had been receiving treatment at the hospital when he fled.
The Met said officers tried to chase Boakye but were unsuccessful in detaining him before he left the building.
In a statement, the force said: “Anyone who has any information about Boakye’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
“He is 21-years-old, black, of medium height and slim build. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket when he absconded.”
Boakye had been detained at HMP Feltham for robbery charges.
It is the second time in a week that he has absconded after going missing on 10 February while in custody at West Middlesex University Hospital, according to Sky News.
Officers reportedly found him at an address in Thamesmead, in southeast London, last Wednesday.
“We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware,” the Met Police said.
Anyone with information has been urged to call police on on 999 quoting CAD4005/15FEB, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks