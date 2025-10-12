Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dozens killed in landslides and flooding across Mexico

At least 41 people killed in flooding caused by tropical storms in Mexico
  • The death toll from devastating landslides and floods across central and southeastern Mexico has surged to 37.
  • Hidalgo state bore the brunt of the disaster, with 22 fatalities and power cut to 150 communities.
  • Puebla recorded nine deaths and over 16,000 damaged or destroyed homes, while Veracruz reported five deaths and 42 isolated communities.
  • The severe weather, attributed to Tropical Storms Priscilla and Raymond, caused widespread destruction and power outages for over 320,000 users.
  • More than 5,400 military personnel have been deployed for rescue and clean-up operations, with President Claudia Sheinbaum confirming efforts to support the population.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in