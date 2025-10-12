Heavy rain and flooding across Mexico leaves dozens dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death toll from devastating landslides and floods across central and southeastern Mexico has surged to 37, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The relentless rainfall has triggered widespread destruction, prompting thousands of soldiers to mobilise in a desperate effort to clear blocked roads and rescue those still missing nationwide.

Mexico’s National Coordination of Civil Protection reported that the state of Hidalgo, north of Mexico City, has borne the brunt of the disaster, with 22 fatalities and power cut to 150 communities.

East of the capital, in Puebla, at least nine people have died, and over 16,000 homes have either been damaged or completely destroyed.

Further south, the Gulf coast state of Veracruz has recorded five deaths.

Here, the army and navy are actively engaged in rescuing residents from 42 communities left isolated by landslides and swollen rivers, with another 16,000 homes across 55 municipalities sustaining damage.

open image in gallery Neighbors gather around a damaged house after heavy rainfall in Poza Rica, Veracruz state, Mexico ( Associated Press/Felix Marquez )

Earlier, a child tragically lost their life in a landslide in the central state of Querétaro.

Across the country, the severe weather has led to extensive power outages, affecting more than 320,000 users, according to official figures.

Authorities have attributed the deadly downpours to Tropical Storm Priscilla, formerly a hurricane, and Tropical Storm Raymond, both off the western coast of Mexico.

Puebla state Governor Alejandro Armenta said at least nine people had died due to incidents such as landslides and another five had been reported missing. Authorities reported two more deaths in Veracruz state.

"We are working to support the population, open roads and restore electrical services," President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X. She shared photos of emergency responders carrying supplies as they waded knee-deep in flooded streets.

open image in gallery People loot a supermarket damaged by heavy rainfall in Poza Rica, Veracruz state, Mexico ( Associated Press/Felix Marquez )

A video from the Navy showed an officer searching for stranded people as he advanced down a street neck-deep in water in Poza Rica, where heavy rains and the flooding of the Cazones river brought much of Veracruz town under water.

The ministry of defense said it had deployed over 5,400 personnel to help monitor, evacuate and clean up affected areas.