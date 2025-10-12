Heavy rain and flooding across Mexico leaves dozens dead
Across the country, over 320,000 residents were affected by power outages caused by the heavy rain
The death toll from devastating landslides and floods across central and southeastern Mexico has surged to 37, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
The relentless rainfall has triggered widespread destruction, prompting thousands of soldiers to mobilise in a desperate effort to clear blocked roads and rescue those still missing nationwide.
Mexico’s National Coordination of Civil Protection reported that the state of Hidalgo, north of Mexico City, has borne the brunt of the disaster, with 22 fatalities and power cut to 150 communities.
East of the capital, in Puebla, at least nine people have died, and over 16,000 homes have either been damaged or completely destroyed.
Further south, the Gulf coast state of Veracruz has recorded five deaths.
Here, the army and navy are actively engaged in rescuing residents from 42 communities left isolated by landslides and swollen rivers, with another 16,000 homes across 55 municipalities sustaining damage.
Earlier, a child tragically lost their life in a landslide in the central state of Querétaro.
Across the country, the severe weather has led to extensive power outages, affecting more than 320,000 users, according to official figures.
Authorities have attributed the deadly downpours to Tropical Storm Priscilla, formerly a hurricane, and Tropical Storm Raymond, both off the western coast of Mexico.
Puebla state Governor Alejandro Armenta said at least nine people had died due to incidents such as landslides and another five had been reported missing. Authorities reported two more deaths in Veracruz state.
"We are working to support the population, open roads and restore electrical services," President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X. She shared photos of emergency responders carrying supplies as they waded knee-deep in flooded streets.
A video from the Navy showed an officer searching for stranded people as he advanced down a street neck-deep in water in Poza Rica, where heavy rains and the flooding of the Cazones river brought much of Veracruz town under water.
The ministry of defense said it had deployed over 5,400 personnel to help monitor, evacuate and clean up affected areas.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments