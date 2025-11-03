Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mexican president issues new statement over mayor’s public assassination

Mexican mayor shot dead in public during Day of the Dead celebrations
  • Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected calls for changes to security policies following the public assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez.
  • Mayor Manzo was gunned down during Day of the Dead celebrations in Michoacan, a state known for cartel violence, despite having increased security.
  • Sheinbaum defended her administration's approach, stating homicides have decreased and accusing critics of exploiting the tragedy.
  • The president affirmed her strategy of reinforcing security forces, intelligence, and addressing root causes, rather than adopting a “war on drugs” approach.
  • Sheinbaum also declined an offer of increased security assistance from a U.S. official, asserting Mexico's sovereignty while accepting intelligence cooperation.
