Mexican president issues new statement over mayor’s public assassination
- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected calls for changes to security policies following the public assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez.
- Mayor Manzo was gunned down during Day of the Dead celebrations in Michoacan, a state known for cartel violence, despite having increased security.
- Sheinbaum defended her administration's approach, stating homicides have decreased and accusing critics of exploiting the tragedy.
- The president affirmed her strategy of reinforcing security forces, intelligence, and addressing root causes, rather than adopting a “war on drugs” approach.
- Sheinbaum also declined an offer of increased security assistance from a U.S. official, asserting Mexico's sovereignty while accepting intelligence cooperation.