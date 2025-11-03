Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexico’s president has turned down an offer by a U.S. official for more security help after a mayor was shot and killed in a public assassination during Day of the Dead celebrations in the country.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ruled out changes Monday to security policies after the assassination in the violent state of Michoacan raised further questions about her administration's actions to confront criminal groups that control vast parts of the country.

In response to the shock generated by Uruapan Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez’s killing, Sheinbaum defended her policies.

She insisted that she has reduced homicides and accused her adversaries of acting like vultures and scavengers following the mayor’s assassination.

“Some are calling for militarization and war, as happened with the war on drugs. That didn’t work,” Sheinbaum said, affirming her focus on reinforcing the presence of security forces in Michoacan and other states, strengthening intelligence and investigative work and addressing the root causes of violence.

People gather to honor late Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, who was shot during Day of the Dead celebrations, in Uruapan, Michoacan state, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 ( AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo )

Michoacan is one of Mexico’s most violent states and is a battleground for various cartels and criminal groups fighting for control of territory, drug distribution routes and other illicit activities.

Manzo, 40, died Saturday night in a hospital in Uruapan after being gunned down in the town’s historic center during Day of the Dead celebrations. The gunman was also killed at the scene.

Manzo had been under protection since December 2024, three months after taking office. His security was reinforced last May with municipal police and 14 National Guard troops.

In recent months, the mayor had publicly appealed to Sheinbaum on social media for help confronting the cartels and criminal groups. He had also accused Michoacan Gov. Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, a Sheinbaum ally, and the state police of corruption for failing to stop various criminal groups that operate in the state, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and La Familia Michoacana, which the Trump administration designated as terrorist organizations in February.

Regarding Manzo's killing, the president assured that “there will be no impunity” and that investigations will be carried out to find those responsible.

In reference to a proposal made by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau for greater security cooperation, Sheinbaum said “Mexico is a free and sovereign country” and added that “we accept help in information, in intelligence, but not intervention.”