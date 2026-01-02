Mexico’s president giving public speech when 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit
- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Friday.
- The seismic event occurred during President Claudia Sheinbaum's televised press conference on tourism.
- Sirens were heard during the broadcast, and President Sheinbaum calmly directed an evacuation.
- The earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, which can increase the potential for noticeable shaking.
- There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the tremor, which was felt in Guerrero and surrounding areas.