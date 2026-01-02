Mexican president’s speech interrupted by emergency sirens as 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes country
The Mexican president was speaking about tourism when the earthquake struck
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Friday during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s press conference.
The seismic event struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to the German Research Center for Geosciences, which can increase the potential for noticeable shaking at the surface.
The president was speaking about tourism when the earthquake struck, and sirens could be heard over her televised broadcast.
No reports of damage or casualties following the quake were immediately available.
Residents in the state of Guerrero and surrounding areas reported feeling the tremor.
More to come...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks