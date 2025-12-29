UK hit by over 300 earthquakes in 2025 as most active regions are revealed
- The UK recorded 309 earthquakes up to 18 December this year, highlighting significant seismic activity nationwide.
- The most active regions included Perthshire and the western Highlands in Scotland, southern Wales, and parts of Yorkshire and Lancashire in England.
- The two largest onshore tremors, measuring 3.7 and 3.6 magnitude, occurred near Loch Lyon, Perth and Kinross, on 20 October, causing houses to shake.
- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Silverdale, Lancashire, on 3 December, was the third largest onshore event and prompted nearly 700 public reports.
- A British Geological Survey seismologist stated that the UK experiences an earthquake almost daily, emphasising the importance of studying these events for infrastructure projects.