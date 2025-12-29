Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK hit by over 300 earthquakes in 2025 as most active regions are revealed

An earthquake was felt across Lancashire earlier this month (Richard McCarthy/PA)
An earthquake was felt across Lancashire earlier this month (Richard McCarthy/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The UK recorded 309 earthquakes up to 18 December this year, highlighting significant seismic activity nationwide.
  • The most active regions included Perthshire and the western Highlands in Scotland, southern Wales, and parts of Yorkshire and Lancashire in England.
  • The two largest onshore tremors, measuring 3.7 and 3.6 magnitude, occurred near Loch Lyon, Perth and Kinross, on 20 October, causing houses to shake.
  • A 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Silverdale, Lancashire, on 3 December, was the third largest onshore event and prompted nearly 700 public reports.
  • A British Geological Survey seismologist stated that the UK experiences an earthquake almost daily, emphasising the importance of studying these events for infrastructure projects.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in