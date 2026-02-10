Warning for tourists as Mexico bans vapes
- Mexico has banned the sale and importation of vapes, with tourists advised to leave e-cigarettes at home before visiting the country.
- The ban was initially introduced in 2022 by former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and despite a Supreme Court declaration of unconstitutionality, a constitutional amendment was passed in January 2025.
- A legal loophole that allowed vapes to continue entering Mexico was closed on 16 January, making their importation and sale illegal, although personal use is not prohibited.
- Tourists bringing vapes into Mexico could face a fine of up to £350 or even arrest, with customs officials authorised to confiscate these items.
- The UK’s Foreign Office warns travellers about the illegality of bringing e-cigarettes into Mexico and the potential for fines for public vaping.
