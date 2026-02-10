Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexico has banned the sale and importation of vapes, with tourists being warned to leave e-cigarettes at home before visiting the holiday hotspot.

Former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, an outspoken critic of vaping, initially banned the import and sale of e-cigarettes in 2022.

When Mexico’s Supreme Court declared this ban unconstitutional, Mr López Obrador pushed for a constitutional amendment that was passed in January 2025.

However, the lack of a law to enforce this ban left a loophole, which allowed vapes to continue entering Mexico from China and the US, meaning that they were still sold in many shops across the country.

This legal loophole has now been closed with a law that came into force on 16 January, which prohibits the importation and sale, but not the use, of vapes.

As a result tourists bringing vapes into the country could face a fine of £350 or even arrest.

The UK’s Foreign Office warns: “It is illegal to bring e-cigarettes, vaping devices and solutions into Mexico or to buy and sell them.

“Customs officials will confiscate these items and they could fine or detain you.

“If you smoke or vape in a public place, you can get a fine of up to 3,000 Mexican pesos (about £150),” it added.

The country is favoured by many British travellers seeking beach holidays in places such as Riviera Maya and Cancun.

Approximately 5.4 million people vape Britain, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

While vaping is legal and regulated throughout the US and Europe, many countries have banned the use, sale or importation of vapes.

Other destinations in the Americas have heavily restricted the sale or public use of e-cigarettes, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Panama, Suriname, and Venezuela.

